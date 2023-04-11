Watch IU and BTS’ Suga perform ‘eight’ together for the first time

South Korean singer IU and BTS member Suga have performed their 2020 collaboration ‘eight’ together for the first time since its release.

Yesterday (April 10), IU released a new episode of her YouTube talk show IU’s Palette with Suga as a guest. Between discussions about Suga’s upcoming solo album ‘D-Day’, the pair took time to perform their 2020 single ‘eight’ together for the first time.

For the performance, the pair trade the track’s upbeat pop instrumental for a live acoustic accompaniment. Suga also joined IU to sing its bridge, although he had only contributed a rap verse to the original song.

“We lay down face to face / And share stories that aren’t sad / Say goodbye to sad endings / I’ll meet you forever in this memory,” they take turns singing.

Elsewhere in the episode, Suga also performed ‘People’ from his 2020 mixtape ‘D-2’. Later, IU also re-joined the rapper to sing their latest collaboration ‘People Pt. 2’. The latter is a the pre-release single from ‘D-Day’.

‘D-Day’ will be released on April 21 at 1pm KST along with the music video for its lead single ‘Haegeum’ (‘해금’) which, the rapper has teased, is influenced by traditional Korean music.

The record also includes collaborations with BTS’ bandmate J-Hope on ‘HUH?!’, as well as Woosung of The Rose and late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto on ‘Snooze’.

The release will also be accompanied by the premiere of Suga’s own documentary on Disney+. Titled Suga: Road to D-Day, the upcoming documentary follows the idol on a “musical journey” as he travels the world “in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences”.