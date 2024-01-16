IU announces massive 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour

South Korean singer-songwriter IU has announced her 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour, featuring dates in Asia, Europe and the US.

IU’s newly announced 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour will kick off on March 2 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, where she will play four shows over two weekends. During the same month, the singer will also perform two shows at the Yokohama Arena in Japan.

The K-pop idol’s upcoming world tour will then head to other countries and regions across Asia, including two shows in Taipei, Singapore and Jakarta in April, followed by two Hong Kong shows in May.

In June, IU will host one concert in the Filipino capital of Manila, alongside two concerts in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Thereafter, the singer will head to Europe for performances in London and Berlin, before returning to Thailand to complete the Southeast Asia leg.

The US leg of IU’s 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour will kick off on July 15 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Thereafter, the singer will play shows at arenas across the country, including in the states of Georgia, Illinois, California and Washington, D.C.

Ticketing details for IU’s upcoming 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for IU’s 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour are:

MARCH 2024

02: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

03: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

09: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

10: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

23: Yokohama, Japan, Yokohama Arena

24: Yokohama, Japan, Yokohama Arena

APRIL 2024

06: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena

07: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena

20: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

21: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

27: Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD Hall 5-6

28: Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD Hall 5-6

MAY 2024

25: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena

26: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena

JUNE 2024

01: Manila, the Philippines, Philippine Arena

08: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena

09: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Axiata Arena

21: London, United Kingdom, OVO Arena Wembly

23: Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

29: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Challenger Hall 1

30: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Challenger Hall 1

JULY 2024

06: Osaka, Japan, Asue Arena Osaka

07: Osaka, Japan, Asue Arena Osaka

15: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

19: Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

22: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

25: Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena

30: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

AUGUST 2024

02: Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum

IU’s upcoming 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour will take place roughly a month after the release of her upcoming single, ‘Love Wins’, due out on January 24. Sometime in the first half of 2024, IU is also expected to put out a new album, her first since 2021.

Notably, the 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour will be IU’s first tour since her 2019 ‘Love, Poem’ tour. That trek features 15 shows, all of which were located in Asia.