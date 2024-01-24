The world ends in IU’s new music video for ‘Love Wins All’ starring BTS’ V

IU has released the music video for her new song, ‘Love Wins All’, featuring an appearance by BTS‘ V.

In the music video for ‘Love Wins All’, IU and V play survivors of a post-apocalyptic world where humans are being hunted by strange floating cubes. The couple soon seek refuge in an abandoned mall, where they find an old-school camcorder with the ability to let them see the world as if it had never been invaded.

The lovers spend the day escaping from their reality, having a romantic dinner, taking wedding photos and holding a party. But soon, their fantasy is broken when they’re found by one of the cubes, with the camcorder capturing their final moments together.

“Two of us, side by side, gone astray on purpose / Crush me in your arms / Give me a lovelier kiss, lover / Our love wins all, love wins all,” IU sings on the chorus of her new song.

‘Love Wins All’ was originally titled ‘Love Wins’, but was renamed shortly after IU faced backlash for allegedly “queerbaiting” with the song’s initial title. In a statement announced the retitling, EDAM Entertainment said that the move was to “respect and support everyone who loves in their various ways”.

Meanwhile, ‘Love Wins All’ is IU’s first solo release since her 2021 mini-album ‘Pieces’, which featured several previously unreleased tracks. In the same year, she also dropped her fifth full-length studio album, ‘Lilac’. The singer is expected to release new music sometime in the first half of 2024.

Earlier this month, IU also announced her massive 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour. The 29-date trek will kick off in March and run until August, featuring concerts in Asia, Europe and the US.