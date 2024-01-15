IU teases new single ‘Love Wins’, her first since 2021

South Korean singer-songwriter IU will be making her long-awaited comeback with a new single titled ‘Love Wins’.

On at midnight KST today (January 15), IU announced the upcoming release of ‘Love Wins’ with short teaser clip on her social media accounts. The red-tinted video slowly zooms into the singer’s face as a tear falls from her eye, before the song’s title appears on her pupil.

Ahead of her return, IU has also launched her official TikTok account. ‘Love Wins’ will be released on January 24 at 6pm KST.

Back in December, the singer confirmed that she was working on a new album to be released in early 2024. At the time, her agency EDAM Entertainment also confirmed that she had filmed a music video for an upcoming release starring BTS’ V, though it is not clear if this will be for ‘Love Wins’.

IU’s last solo release was her 2021 mini-album ‘Pieces’, which comprised several unreleased tracks that she had written and composed herself. In the same year, she also dropped her fifth full-length studio album, ‘Lilac’.

The singer has participated in a string of collaborations in the past few years, the most recent of which was BTS rapper Suga’s ‘People Pt. 2’ in April 2023. The song had been the pre-release single to his solo studio album ‘D-Day’, which arrived later that month.

