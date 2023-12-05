IU’s new music video will star BTS’ V, her label confirms

EDAM Entertainment has confirmed that BTS member V will star in a new music video by singer-songwriter IU.

Today (December 5), South Korean news outlet Star News reported that BTS member V would star as the male lead in an upcoming music video by singer-songwriter IU.

IU’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, later responded to the report in a statement to The Kyunghyang Shinmun. The agency confirmed that “IU [has] completed filming her music video with BTS’ V”, as translated by Soompi.

EDAM Entertainment also announced that the singer is currently working on her new album “with the aim to be released in the first half [of 2024]”. The upcoming record will be IU’s first since 2021’s ‘Lilac’.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V – along with bandmates RM, Jimin and Jungkook – has started his “military enlistment process”, his agency Big Hit Music has announced.

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are the last four members of BTS who have yet to enlist for military service. The process began in December 2022 with Jin, followed by J-hope in April 2023 and Suga in September 2023.

Earlier today, Big Hit Music confirmed that Jimin will in the military together with Jungkook, while also announcing new details for the enlistments of for RM and V.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, IU and BTS’ Suga teamed up on a new song called ‘People Pt. 2’, from the latter’s debut solo album ‘D-Day’. The pair also performed their hit collaboration ‘eight’ together for the first time on IU’s YouTube talk show, IU’s Palette,