IU reveals how BTS’ V was cast in the music video for ‘Love Wins All’

Singer-songwriter IU has opened up about how BTS singer V was cast in the music video for her new single, ‘Love Wins All’.

Last week, IU made her long-awaited comeback with her new single ‘Love Wins All’. In the music video, she and the BTS member star as a couple fighting to survive in a dystopian world as they recall their happy memories from the past.

In a new behind-the-scenes clip, IU explained how she ended up casting V in the video, sharing that she and director Um Tae-hwa had come to the conclusion during discussions that the male lead had to “possess the mood of a young boy, but give off a very cool and reliable feeling after the transformation”.

The singer added that, in the beginning, she was not sure if they would be able to find somebody like that. However, she shared that she had been in contact with V over a different matter at the time, and asked him to star in the video after realising that he might be suitable for the role.

“I sent him the music first, and V loved the music,” she revealed. “He listened to ‘Love Wins All’ and happily decided to star in the music video. He said. ‘I love the song, I want to do it’.”

Elsewhere in the behind-the-scenes clip, V shared that he also agreed to the project as he had wanted to work with Um. “The director of the music video was Director Um Tae-hwa, who filmed Concrete Utopia, so I thought it would be a precious memory to work on a piece with him,” he said.

“When IU called me, I said I should listen to the song first. After I listened to it, I knew I would regret it so much if I don’t do the video because it suited my tastes so much,” V added. “So, I decided to do it.”

In related news, IU is gearing up to embark on her massive 2024 ‘H.E.R.’ world tour, which will take place from March to August this year. The 29-date tour will feature concerts in Asia, Europe and the US.