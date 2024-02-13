IU teases ‘Shh..’ music video, starring ‘Decision to Leave’ actress Tang Wei

South Korean singer-songwriter IU has teased the music video for ‘Shh..’, which will star Chinese actress Tang Wei.

Today (February 13), IU released a teaser for the music video of her upcoming song, ‘Shh..’, which will be a collaboration with NewJeans’ Hyein and Cho Won-sun of Roller Coaster. The cinematic clip, starring Decision to Leave actress Tang Wei, will be released on February 23 at 12 midmight KST.

In a statement about her involvement in the ‘Shh..’ music video, Tang Wei said that the visual will revolve around an “interesting relationship where IU plays the role of my mother as well as my friend”, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

The Chinese actress added that her decision to appear in the video stemmed from her admiration of IU’s “talent, personality and songs”. She added: “It’s my first time starring in a music video since I started my [acting] career, but I’m happy to have done this with IU and learned a lot on set.”

‘Shh..’ will appear on IU’s upcoming sixth mini-album, ‘The Winning’, due out on February 20 at 6pm KST. The record will arrive about two weeks before the start of her upcoming ‘H.E.R.’ world tour, which will feature shows in Asia, Europe and the US from March to August 2024.

‘The Winning’ will also include the single ‘Love Wins All’. The song’s accompanying music video starred BTS’ V, and was her first solo release since her 2021 mini-album ‘Pieces’.

Meanwhile, IU and actor Park Bo-gum were also recently announced as the stars of Netflix’s new K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines (working title).