IVE announce debut album

K-pop group IVE are set to release their debut album in April, as confirmed on Twitter.

The girl group shared the news earlier today (March 16), writing “IVE, THE 1ST ALBUM, <I’ve IVE>. 2023.04.10 MON 6PM (KST). COMING SOON”

South Korean media outlet Xportsnews reported in February that the group was gearing up to release new music in April. A representative from Starship Entertainment later confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily that IVE would drop their first full-length record that month.

Days before the announcement, IVE debuted new two songs – ‘Blue Blood’ and ‘Not Your Girl’ – during their first solo concert ‘The Prom Queens’, which took place at the Olympic Hall in Seoul on February 11 and 12.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, both tracks will feature on IVE’s upcoming debut album, which is officially out on April 10.

IVE – comprised of former IZ*ONE members An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young, Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo – first debuted with single album ‘Eleven’ in December 2021.

The group rose to prominence following the release of hit single ‘Love Dive’ in April 2022. The track later won the Daesang (grand prize) for Best Song of the Year at the 2022 Melon Music Awards.

Last year, the group appeared on NME‘s ‘best K-pop songs of 2022‘ and ‘best songs of 2022‘ lists with ‘Love Dive’.

In January, IVE were named as one of the acts featured in the NME 100 list for 2023, which spotlights up-and-coming acts from across the globe. NME‘s Derrick Tan wrote of the group: “With three consecutive hits under their belt, IVE are poised to be the next K-pop icons. “

IVE’s forthcoming full-length record will arrive several months after their third single album, ‘After Like’, which dropped in August 2022. The track prominently interpolates Gloria Gaynor’s iconic 1978 hit, ‘I Will Survive’, written by Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris. The track also features a rap verse co-written by member Rei and rapper Mad Clown.