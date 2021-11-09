Starship Entertainment’s upcoming girl group IVE to debut in December

Starship Entertainment has revealed the official debut date for their upcoming girl group, IVE.

The highly anticipcated forthcoming girl group will feature two former members from the now-disbanded IZ*ONE: An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young. The K-pop idols will be joined by newcomers Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo.

Although details about each member’s role in the group have yet to be revealed, Starship has announced that the girl group will make their debut next month. Earlier today, the company released a sleek “coming soon” poster, noting that the six-member act will officially make their debut on December 1.

Advertisement

In August, Starship Entertainment confirmed that they were planning to launch a new girl group sometime in the second half of 2021. At the time, the agency did not confirm whether Jang and An would be part of the lineup for the new group, despite reports.

The brand-new Starship girl group was first revealed on November 1, alongside the launch of the act’s social media pages. The label had also released sleek animation video of IVE’s official logo. Captioned “I HAVE___”, it seems to suggest that the group’s name is based on the phrase.

Meanwhile, former IZ*ONE member Kim Min-ju has reportedly rejected an offer by BTS agency HYBE to join its upcoming girl group. Instead of joining the upcoming HYBE girl group, which will reportedly be managed by former GFRIEND agency Source Music, Kim will continue to pursue her burgeoning acting career.