IVE to release first full-length album in April

IVE are set to release their first full-length album this April.

South Korean media outlet Xportsnews reported earlier today (February 17) that the girl group are currently gearing up to release new music in April. A representative from Starship Entertainment later confirmed to Korea JoongAng Daily that IVE will drop their first full-length record that month.

Details regarding IVE’s forthcoming project, such as its title, release date and tracklist, will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

Days before the announcement, IVE debuted new two songs – ‘Blue Blood’ and ‘Not Your Girl’ – during their first solo concert ‘The Prom Queens’, which took place at the Olympic Hall in Seoul on February 11 and 12. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, both tracks will feature on IVE’s upcoming debut album.

IVE’s forthcoming full-length record will arrive several months after their third single album, ‘After Like’, which dropped in August 2022. The track prominently interpolates Gloria Gaynor’s iconic 1978 hit, ‘I Will Survive’, written by Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris. The track also features a rap verse co-written by member Rei and rapper Mad Clown.

IVE – comprised of former IZ*ONE members An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young, Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo – first debuted with single album ‘Eleven’ in December 2021. The group rose to prominence following the release of hit single ‘Love Dive’ in April 2022. The track later won the Daesang (grand prize) for Best Song of the Year at the 2022 Melon Music Awards.

‘Love Dive’ was also cited as the sixth most-streamed K-pop song globally in 2022, according to data from Spotify.

In January, IVE were named as one of the acts featured in the NME 100 list for 2023, which spotlights up-and-coming acts from across the globe. NME‘s Derrick Tan wrote of the group: “With three consecutive hits under their belt, IVE are poised to be the next K-pop icons. “