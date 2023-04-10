IVE drop luxurious music video for new single ‘I AM’

K-pop girl group IVE have released their first studio album ‘I’ve IVE’ and a visual for its lead single ‘I AM’.

Today (April 10), the six-member group unveiled their powerful music video for ‘I AM’, the lead single of their debut studio album ‘I’ve IVE’, which arrived at the same time.

The new visual features the IVE members strutting confidently through a lavish mansion and flying in a private jet, showing off their luxury bags and shoes. Later, they take to a fashion runway and perform the choreography to ‘I AM’.

Advertisement

“That’s my life, a beautiful galaxy / Be a writer, the genre is fantasy / A big big stage will open for me tomorrow / So that is who I am,” they sing in the powerful chorus.

In addition to ‘I AM’, IVE’s new album includes the pre-release single ‘Kitsch’ and nine other tracks. Some of the songs on the record like ‘Blue Blood’ and ‘NOT YOUR GIRL’ were previously performed by the girl group at their first concert ‘The Prom Queens’ in February.

The songs ‘Heroine’ and ‘Shine With Me’ also feature lyrics written solely by members An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young respectively, while ‘Lips’ was co-written by Starship Entertainment labelmate Exy of WJSN. Rappers Gaeul and Rei also made their own raps for ‘Kitsch’, ‘Hypnosis’, ‘NOT YOUR GIRL’ and ‘Next Page’.

‘I’ve IVE’ marks the girl group’s first studio record and arrives about eight months after the release of IVE’s third single album ‘After LIKE’. The track, which interpolates Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’, and its predecessor ‘Love Dive’ were named two of NME’s best K-pop songs of 2022.

Later this year, IVE will embark on their first Asia tour, where they are set to perform in cities like Manila, Taipei, Singapore and Bangkok.