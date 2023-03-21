IVE tease pre-release single ‘Kitsch’ from upcoming album

K-pop girl group IVE will be releasing a new single ‘Kitsch’, ahead of their first studio album.

Today (March 21), the Starship Entertainment act unveiled a teaser clip announcing their upcoming pre-release single ‘Kitsch’. Due out on March 27 at 6pm KST, the song will be part of IVE’s first studio album ‘I’ve IVE’ arriving on April 10.

Titled ‘It’s our time, Kitsch’, the teaser clip features individual close-up shots of IVE as a snippet of the energetic new track plays, with the members chanting “kitsch” over a thumping beat.

In addition to ‘Kitsch’, IVE’s upcoming studio album will also include new tracks ‘Blue Blood’ and ‘Not Your Girl’, which the group previously performed at their first concert ‘The Prom Queens’ in Seoul last month.

Following the release of ‘I’ve IVE’, the six-member group will be embarking on their first Asia tour ‘The Prom Queens’ in June. IVE are set to perform in cities like Manila, Taipei, Singapore and Bangkok.

The upcoming album is set to arrive about eight months after the release of IVE’s third single album ‘After LIKE’. The track (which interpolates Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’), along with predecessor ‘Love Dive’, was named one of NME’s best K-pop songs of 2022.

IVE first debuted in December 2021 with the single ‘ELEVEN’. The girl group comprises former IZ*ONE members An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young, as well as members Gaeul, Liz, Rei and Leeseo.