IVE announce 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour

K-pop girl group IVE have announced the stops and dates for their upcoming 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour.

Today (November 8), IVE announced the dates for the upcoming Asia, US, Europe, Latin America and Australia legs of their 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour. This comes just a month after they kicked off the tour in October with two shows in Seoul, South Korea.

The K-pop girl group will kick off the Asia leg of their newly announced tour in November 2023, with two shows in Yokohama, Japan. It’ll then resume in January 2024 and run into early-March, with more stops in Japan, plus concerts in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and more.

The US leg of IVE’s ‘Show What I Have’ world tour will begin in mid-March 2024, in the California city of Los Angeles. Thereafter, the girl group will play a second show in California, before heading to Texas, Georgia, Illinois and New Jersey.

Following a two-month break, IVE will kick-star the Europe leg of their upcoming tour in June 2024, featuring stops in London, Berlin, Barcelona and more. In late-June, the girl group will also play three shows in Latin America.

In July 2024, the K-pop act will return to Asia for two more shows in Hong Kong and the Philippines, before headed down under for two Australia concerts, in the cities of Melbourne and Sydney. According to a newly release poster for IVE’s 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour, more dates will be announced soon.

Tickets for the US dates of IVE’s upcoming ‘Show What I Have’ world tour will go on sale November 15 at 3pm local venue time via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets to the Australia dates for Live Nation members will be available from November 13 at 1pm AEDT onwards.

In addition, according to the Live Nation K-pop Twitter account, tickets for both the US and UK will go on sale on November 17 at 10am local venue time. The venues, ticketing details and more for some dates on the tour have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for IVE’s 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour are:

OCTOBER 2023

07: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium (FINISHED)

08: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium (FINISHED)

NOVEMBER 2023

15: Yokohama, Japan, K-Arena Yokohama

16: Yokohama, Japan, K-Arena Yokohama

JANUARY 2024

13: Jakarta, Indonesia

14: Jakarta, Indonesia

27: Bangkok, Thailand

31: Fukuoka, Japan, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

FEBRUARY 2024

01: Fukuoka, Japan, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A

07: Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall

08: Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall

17: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

24: Singapore, Singapore

MARCH 2024

02: Taipei, Taiwan

13: Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum

16: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

20: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

24: Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

26: Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena

29: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

JUNE 2024

04: Paris, France

07: Barcelona, Spain

10: Berlin, Germany

13: Amsterdam, Netherlands

16: London, England

23: Mexico City, Mexico

26: São Paulo, Brazil

30: Santiago, Chile

JULY 2024

06: Hong Kong, China

13: Manila, Philippines

25: Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena

28: Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

The new tour announcement comes just a month after IVE released their first mini-album, ‘I’VE MINE’. The record was led by the single ‘Baddie’, and also featured the songs ‘Either Way’ and ‘Off The Record’.

IVE’s upcoming ‘Show What I Have’ world tour follows their 2023 ‘The Prom Queens’ Asia tour, which featured shows in Manila, Singapore, Bangkok and more.