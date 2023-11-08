IVE announce 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour

K-pop girl group IVE have announced the stops and dates for their upcoming 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour.
Today (November 8), IVE announced the dates for the upcoming Asia, US, Europe, Latin America and Australia legs of their 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour. This comes just a month after they kicked off the tour in October with two shows in Seoul, South Korea.
The K-pop girl group will kick off the Asia leg of their newly announced tour in November 2023, with two shows in Yokohama, Japan. It’ll then resume in January 2024 and run into early-March, with more stops in Japan, plus concerts in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and more.
The US leg of IVE’s ‘Show What I Have’ world tour will begin in mid-March 2024, in the California city of Los Angeles. Thereafter, the girl group will play a second show in California, before heading to Texas, Georgia, Illinois and New Jersey.
Following a two-month break, IVE will kick-star the Europe leg of their upcoming tour in June 2024, featuring stops in London, Berlin, Barcelona and more. In late-June, the girl group will also play three shows in Latin America.
In July 2024, the K-pop act will return to Asia for two more shows in Hong Kong and the Philippines, before headed down under for two Australia concerts, in the cities of Melbourne and Sydney. According to a newly release poster for IVE’s 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour, more dates will be announced soon.
Tickets for the US dates of IVE’s upcoming ‘Show What I Have’ world tour will go on sale November 15 at 3pm local venue time via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets to the Australia dates for Live Nation members will be available from November 13 at 1pm AEDT onwards.
In addition, according to the Live Nation K-pop Twitter account, tickets for both the US and UK will go on sale on November 17 at 10am local venue time. The venues, ticketing details and more for some dates on the tour have yet to be revealed. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.
The dates for IVE’s 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour are:
OCTOBER 2023
07: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium (FINISHED)
08: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium (FINISHED)
NOVEMBER 2023
15: Yokohama, Japan, K-Arena Yokohama
16: Yokohama, Japan, K-Arena Yokohama
JANUARY 2024
13: Jakarta, Indonesia
14: Jakarta, Indonesia
27: Bangkok, Thailand
31: Fukuoka, Japan, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A
FEBRUARY 2024
01: Fukuoka, Japan, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A
07: Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall
08: Osaka, Japan, Osaka-Jo Hall
17: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
24: Singapore, Singapore
MARCH 2024
02: Taipei, Taiwan
13: Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum
16: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena
20: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena
24: Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena
26: Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena
29: Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
JUNE 2024
04: Paris, France
07: Barcelona, Spain
10: Berlin, Germany
13: Amsterdam, Netherlands
16: London, England
23: Mexico City, Mexico
26: São Paulo, Brazil
30: Santiago, Chile
JULY 2024
06: Hong Kong, China
13: Manila, Philippines
25: Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
28: Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
The new tour announcement comes just a month after IVE released their first mini-album, ‘I’VE MINE’. The record was led by the single ‘Baddie’, and also featured the songs ‘Either Way’ and ‘Off The Record’.
IVE’s upcoming ‘Show What I Have’ world tour follows their 2023 ‘The Prom Queens’ Asia tour, which featured shows in Manila, Singapore, Bangkok and more.