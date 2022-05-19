Ivors Academy launches new creative entrepreneurship course TheWRD

The Ivors Academy has announced the launch of TheWRD, a new creative entrepreneurship course for students aged 19 and over.

The two-year further education programme, which is an accredited and UCAS-recognised course, is being backed “by the biggest players in the music industry” according to The Ivors, who are an independent professional association for songwriters and composers.

TheWRD will kick off in September and offer students the opportunity to study for a pre-degree diploma in Creative Entrepreneurship, with the programme aiming to offer young people “the chance of building a career in this highly competitive industry”.

The course will consist of both remote and in-person learning, including mentorship days in local grassroots music venues across the UK.

Students will be taught and mentored by an array of “top music artists, publishers, producers, composers, technicians, marketeers, business executives, lawyers, accountants, graphic designers, publicists and agents”, according to a press release.

The course will be state-funded for those who qualify or can be funded privately, while TheWRD is also aiming to form extra partnerships “to offer bursaries to meet the cost of the course”.

“The skills and knowledge that students develop will create new opportunities whether they stay in education, start a career in music – in front of or behind the mic – or in another industry,” the press release adds about TheWRD.

TheWRD’s founding director Ian Mack said in a statement: “TheWRD is about giving young creatives access to what they need, when they need it and at a price they can afford. Students don’t want long tedious lectures about irrelevant subjects. They want premium, relevant content delivered in bite-sized pieces in immersive online experiences and through real-world mentorship in real venues.

“TheWRD is a safe, creative space where students can fulfil their potential.”

You can find out more about TheWRD by heading here.

The Ivors Academy is hosting its annual songwriting awards ceremony today (May 19), with the likes of Adele, SAULT and Sam Fender all nominated.