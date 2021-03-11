IZ*ONE contract extension talks fall through, will disband in April

K-pop girl group IZ*ONE will disband after their contract with CJ ENM expires next month.

In early January, the group’s management agencies Off The Record and Swing Entertainment said they had been discussing a potential extension of the group’s contracts. IZ*ONE consist of members from a variety of labels and were formed through the reality competition Produce 48, under a two-and-a-half-year contract.

“We are collecting the opinions of the artists and their agencies regarding IZ*ONE’s future activities,” their management said at the time to The Korea Herald.

However, it seems like the discussions have fallen through as Off The Record and Swing Entertainment confirmed on March 10 that IZ*ONE will disband in April as planned, after the expiration of their contracts.

“IZ*ONE’s official fan cafe, content and social media will operate until the end of the project, and future plans [for these platforms] will be announced via a separate statement later on,” they said, as translated by Soompi. The companies also expressed their gratitude towards the 12-member group’s fan club, the WIZ*ONE, for their continued support.

IZ*ONE are set to wrap up their two-and-a-half-year career with the two-day online concert ‘ONE, THE STORY’, which takes place on on March 13 and 14. “The IZ*ONE members are currently working their hardest to meet fans at the concert,” the agencies added.

Over the course of their two-and-a-half-year career, IZ*ONE released four mini-album and one full-length studio album in Korean, as well as several Japanese-language projects. Their latest release was the single ‘Zero:Attitude’, a collaboration with SISTAR‘s Soyou and rapper pH-1.