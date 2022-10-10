Jo Yu-ri to return with sophomore mini-album ‘Op.22 Y-Waltz: in Minor’ later this month

K-pop soloist and former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri is set to make a comeback with her second mini-album in late October.

On October 10 at Midnight KST, the singer unveiled a “mood poster” for the upcoming record, which is titled ‘Op.22 Y-Waltz : in Minor’. According to the image, Jo’s sophomore mini-album will be released on October 24 at 6PM KST, alongside a music video for its lead single ‘Loveable’.

The new visual features the above details, as well as a photo of the singer looking up from a pair of binoculars. Information such as its full tracklist are expected in the coming weeks.

Her last music was the promotional single ‘Maybe’, which was released for the South Korean fan community app Universe in August 2022.

Jo’s upcoming release comes nearly five months after her first mini-album ‘Op.22 Y-Waltz : in Major’ arrived in June, along with its lead single ‘Love Shhh!’. The five-track record also included B-sides like ‘Round and Around’ and ‘Opening’, the latter of which was co-written and co-composed by the idol.

The singer first debuted as a soloist in October 2021 with the solo single ‘Glassy’, making her the second ex-IZ*ONE member to go solo after the act’s disbandment in April that year, after former leader Kwon Eun-bi.

Notably, Jo is not the only former IZ*ONE member set to drop music this month. Soloists Kwon and Lee Chae-yeon are set to release new mini-albums ‘Lethality’ and ‘Hush Rush’ respectively, the latter of which will mark Lee’s official solo debut.

October will also see the return of girl group LE SSERAFIM, which includes former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won.