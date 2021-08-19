Ex-IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura reportedly to return to Korea to sign with HYBE

Former IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura is reportedly returning to Korea to sign an exclusive contract with HYBE Labels.

According to a report published by South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghang earlier today (August 19), the Japanese singer is expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport next week on August 23 to sign an exclusive contract with HYBE Labels.

However, HYBE responded to the report via News1 soon after, noting in its response that the company “cannot verify information regarding our artist contracts”. “We ask for your understanding,” HYBE said, per Soompi’s translations.

News of Miyawaki’s potential signing with HYBE comes hot on the heels of a report published earlier this week alleging that both her and fellow ex-IZ*ONE member Kim Chae-won are set to be a part of Source Music’s upcoming girl group. However, both HYBE and Woollim Entertainment, the agency that represents Kim Chae-won, also responded to the reports by stating that they are unable to verify them.

The report also claimed that an undisclosed member of IZ*ONE had also been in talks of joining the upcoming girl group, but the possibility of her inclusion reportedly remains low due to her interest in acting instead of music.

The upcoming Source Music girl group will reportedly consist of five members, including Kim Chae-won and Miyawaki Sakura. Other members are said to have either taken part in the popular Mnet reality TV programme Produce 48, or were part of IZ*ONE, the group that was formed out of the show.

Meanwhile, fellow former IZ*ONE singer Kwon Eun-bi is slated to drop her solo debut mini-album ‘OPEN’ on August 24, featuring its lead single ‘AMIGO’. Her agency, Woollim Entertainment, first confirmed that she was “working on making the final touches on her solo album” earlier this month.