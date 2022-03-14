Ex-IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won confirmed to join Source Music’s upcoming girl group

Former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won will return as bandmates in Source Music’s as-yet-unnamed new girl group, the entertainment company has confirmed.

On March 14, a representative from Source Music shared a statement confirming that the two idols had signed “exclusive contracts with the agency” and would be joining its upcoming girl group. Notably, the label had reportedly signed the two stars as early as last August, though it did not confirm the news at the time.

“Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won have signed exclusive contracts with the agency on the basis of mutual trust. They will make their debut as the first girl group launched through the cooperation of HYBE and Source Music,” wrote the agency, per Soompi.

Advertisement

It added: “Please show lots of anticipation and support for the two artists who will show new sides of themselves at Source Music, which places importance on good music and the value of content.”

The agency did not provide details on the upcoming group’s name, projected debut date and remaining members.

Both Miyawaki and Kim joined Korean-Japanese project girl group IZ*ONE in 2018 after appearing on Mnet’s survival reality series Produce 48. The former had also been a member of Japanese idol group HKT48 since 2011. IZ*ONE disbanded last April following the expiration of their contracts, and Miyawaki left HKT48 shortly after.

Several ex-members of IZ*ONE have since debuted as soloists, including former leader Kwon Eun-bi, vocalist Jo Yu-ri and Choi Ye-na. Additionally, members An Yu-jin and Jang Won-young debuted under Starship Entertainment’s newest girl group IVE late last year.