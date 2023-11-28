J Balvin announces huge London and European shows as part of massive 2024 world tour

J Balvin has announced huge shows in London and Europe as part of his “Que Bueno Volver A Verte” 2024 world tour.

The tour comes off the heels of the Spanish singer’s most recent Summer festival circuit where he headlined multiple sold-out shows in Paris, Spain, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia and many more.

Kicking off on April 26 at Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany, Balvin will then go on to hit arenas across 20 European cities including Geneva, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Berlin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Helinski, Kaunas, Cologne, Paris, Brussels, Esch, Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon. The tour will wrap up on June 5 in London at The O2 Arena.

A ticket pre-sale will begin on Thursday, November 30th at 10am local time. General ticket sales will commence on Friday, December 1 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and J Balvin’s official website for more information.

Speaking about the upcoming international tour in a press release, Balvin said: “Latino Gang – I can’t wait to see you! We’ve had so much fun together that we have to do it again! I’m thrilled to take a completely new show, with new music on the road with the ‘Que Bueno Volver a Verte’ (Good To See You Again) tour abroad next year.”

He continued: “We have something very special in-store for you and I can’t wait to unveil the next chapter of music we’ve been working on. Stay updated on tour information and connect with me on WhatsApp and SMS at +1 917 920 5445.”

J Balvin “Que Bueno Volver a Verte” 2024 world tour dates are:

APRIL

26 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

28 – Geneva, Switzerland – Geneva Arena

30 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

MAY

1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadenthalle

6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

12 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum

14 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2

16 – Helinski, Finland – Ice Hall

18 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena

21– Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

24 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

25 – Esch, Luxembourg – Rockhal Arena

28 – Barcelona, Spain – Pavello Olimpic Badalona

31 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

JUNE

1 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges

5 – London, UK – The O2

In other news, Balvin recently confirmed that he and Ed Sheeran will be releasing a joint album soon.

In a recent cover story with Nylon, Balvin spoke about a new EDM-inspired record as well as his collaborative album with Sheeran.

“It came about in an organic, natural way. We met; we had coffee, we’d run into each other at the same gym, at the hotel,” he told the publication. “[The record]’s going to be another album that will offer a lot to talk about because it’s like merging two worlds.”