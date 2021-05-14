J. Cole addresses altercation with Diddy at 2013 MTV Awards on new song ‘Let Go My Hand’

J. Cole has publicly addressed the previously rumoured altercation he had with Diddy at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.

Cole has recalled the incident in his song ‘Let Go My Hand’, which features on his new album ‘The Off-Season’ – his first LP since 2018’s ‘KOD’.

On the track, Cole raps that he “kept a tough demeanour on the surface but was mostly just pretendin’ / Luckily my bluff was workin’ way more often than not.

Advertisement

“But sometimes a n***a pulled my card, tryna expose me for a fraud / And with my reputation at stake / I was scufflin’ just to save face / Couple wins, couple losses, some broken up too quick to call it.”

Cole then says that his “last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?”

“I bought that n***a album in seventh grade and played it so much / You would’ve thought my favourite rapper was Puff / Back then I ain’t know shit, now I know too much.”

Diddy later ends ‘Let Go My Hand’ with a prayer, suggesting that he and Cole have buried the hatchet over the MTV VMAs incident.

“Lord, please guide our steps, he says. “Watch us, cover us, so that every move we make is in alignment with Your will, Your purpose.

Advertisement

“Please fill us with Your spirit, keep us forever in the present, for presence makes the strongest fathers. Teach us how to lead, show us how to love.”

J. Cole’s new album also features guest appearances from the likes of 21 Savage, Lil Baby and James Fauntleroy.