J. Cole announces new album ‘The Off Season’ arriving next week

J. Cole has confirmed details of his new album ‘The Off-Season’, which is set to be released next week.

The album will follow the North Carolina rapper’s fifth album ‘KOD’, which was released in April 2018.

Despite Cole’s next album originally being speculated to be ‘The Fall Off’, due to the last song on ‘KOD’ being called ‘1985 (Intro To The Fall Off)’, the new record will be titled ‘The Off-Season’ and has been talked about by the artist since 2018.

The rapper began teasing ‘The Off-Season’ in August of that year when the YouTube caption for ‘Album Of The Year (Freestyle)’ read: “The Off Season coming soon… All roads lead to The Fall Off.” In December 2020, he also posted a notebook with plans for “The Fall Off Era”, which laid out a path from ‘The Off-Season’, a project called ‘It’s A Boy’ through to ‘The Fall Off’.

Now, Cole has confirmed that that record will indeed arrive next, with it scheduled to land next Friday (May 14). The star announced the new album on his social media accounts earlier today, telling fans: “Just know this was years in the making.” He also shared ‘The Off-Season’’s artwork, which you can see above.

No tracklist or details of any features have been confirmed for the new record at the time of writing.

