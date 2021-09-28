J. Cole announces return of his Dreamville Festival for 2022

J. Cole has announced that his Dreamville Festival will return in 2022.

The North Carolina-raised rapper first announced his own music festival back in 2018, but its inaugural edition wasn’t held until April 2019 after the previous year’s event was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence.

The 2020 edition of Dreamville Festival was then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Cole has now confirmed that Dreamville Festival 2022 will take place from April 2-3, 2022 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family,” Dreamville Partner and Festival President Adam Roy said in a statement.

“We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country.”

Details of the 2022 line-up will be announced soon, though a press release promises that Cole will curate a bill featuring “some of his favourite artists and collaborators [who will] perform in his home state of North Carolina”.

Tickets for Dreamville Festival 2022 go on sale on Friday (October 1) from here.

Advertisement

Over the weekend J. Cole was joined on stage by Drake during one of his shows in Miami, with the latter telling Cole: “I just want you to understand something. You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic.”