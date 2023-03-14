J. Cole describes working with BTS’ J-hope as a “blessing”

BTS member J-hope has released a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the ‘on the street’ music video with J. Cole.

The clip opens with the K-pop idol in his New York hotel room, writing a letter for J. Cole the morning before their shoot together. While penning the note, J-hope wonders if this is what his own fans feel when they write letters to him: “Is this the mind of a fan?”

Later, he meets up with J. Cole on the set of ‘on the street’, which overlooks the Manhattan Bridge. The duo share several hugs as they catch up, having first met at Lollapalooza 2022.

It’s revealed that J. Cole had asked to contact J-hope directly himself, as said through a translator, before the rapper spoke in his own words: “It’s a blessing to be here with y’all.”

Elsewhere in the behind-the-scenes video, J-hope opens up about being able to work with J. Cole. “When I started listening to music, the first artist I listened to was J. Cole,” he revealed. “Being able to work with J. Cole after 10 years as a fan, I’m so happy. It’s just all new and I still can’t believe it.”

The clip also follows the BTS members as he shoots scenes on the streets of New York and in the subway, among other locations. “A lot of preparation went into this and I don’t think the process was easy,” he added. “But after everything… I’m so relieved.”

On the same day the behind-the-scenes video, Billboard also revealed that ‘on the street’ debuted at number 60 on the Hot 100 for the week of March 18, 2023.

J-Hope's "On The Street" with @JColeNC debuts at No. 60 on this week's #Hot100 — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, J-hope recently appeared on Jay Park‘s new late-night talk show The Seasons – Jay Park’s Drive to perform a solo medley version of BTS’ hit singles ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’. He also sang ‘On The Street’, as well as songs from his debut studio album ‘Jack In The Box’.