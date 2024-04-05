J. Cole drops surprise album ‘Might Delete Later’, appears to hit back at Kendrick Lamar diss

J. Cole has appeared to fire back at Kendrick Lamar‘s recent diss on a newly released surprise album, ‘Might Delete Later’.

Last month, Kendrick Lamar took aim at Drake and J. Cole on a new track, ‘Like That’, which was shared as part of Future and Metro Boomin’s new collaborative album ‘We Don’t Trust You’.

Lamar appears as an uncredited guest on the song and raps: “Fuck sneak dissin’ / ‘First Person Shooter’ / I hope they came with three switches”. The mention of ‘First Person Shooter’ is a direct call out to the J. Cole and Drake collab track from the latter’s 2023 album ‘For All The Dogs’.

On ‘First Person Shooter’, Cole boasted: “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league.” Lamar continued his diss aimed at the two rappers on ‘Like That’: “Motherfuck the big three, n****, it’s just big me”, with the “big three” referring to the three rappers who are considered to be the greatest mainstream rappers of 2010’s hip-hop as dubbed by Cole.

Today (April 5), J. Cole took to social media to announce that he has surprise-released a new album, titled ‘Might Delete Later’. The album comprises of 12 tracks, the last of which is titled ‘7 Minute Drill’. The closing track sees Cole responding to Lamar, starting with “I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions.”

Cole continues: “I’m hesitant, I love my brother, but I’m not gonna lie / I’m powered up for real, that shit would feel like swattin’ a fly / Four albums in twelve years, n****, I can divide / Shit, if this is what you want, I’m indulgin’ in violence“.

Listen to J. Cole’s ‘7 Minute Drill’ below.

Drake – who is due to play his last date on a co-headlining tour with J. Cole today – seemingly responded to Lamar’s diss late last month. While onstage, Drake said: “A lot of people asking me how I’m feeling… the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your fucking selves. You know the way I’m feeling? I got my head up high, my back straight, I’m feeling 10 feet fucking high.”

He continued: “No matter where I go, there’s not a n**** on this Earth that can fuck with me tonight. And that’s how I want y’all to feel. You can get yourselves gasses up, riled up and move to the future…Sometimes you’ve got to acknowledge the mistakes you’ve made in the past… and that’s what I want y’all to do.”