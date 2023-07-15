J. Cole joins Drake at Montreal gig in place of absent 21 Savage

Drake‘s ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour hit Montreal last night (July 14), with the rapper welcoming J. Cole to the stage in place of the absent 21 Savage.

Drake and Savage are currently heading around North America in support of their collaborative album ‘Her Loss’.

At the Montreal show, Savage wasn’t present, but Drake welcomed Cole to the stage by way of apology to his fans.

Advertisement

During his cameo, Cole and Drake played 2014 collaboration ‘No Role Modelz’ before Cole played a short solo set of his own tracks including ‘Wet Dreamz’ and ‘Middle Child’.

He then also covered Savage’s track ‘A Lot’ as a nod to his absent friend.

See footage from the show below.

Advertisement

The ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour began last month at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, where Drake and Savage delivered a mammoth 48-song set that included numerous live debuts and rarities.

The rapper at one point performed as a large hologram of a sperm floated above him. Another visual of a group of sperm cells, meanwhile, appeared to circle him on stage.

You can find the full list of dates below and any remaining tickets for Drake and 21 Savage’s 2023 North American tour here.

JULY 2023

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

AUGUST 2023

12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena