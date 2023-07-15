J. Cole joins Drake at Montreal gig in place of absent 21 Savage

Drake‘s ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour hit Montreal last night (July 14), with the rapper welcoming J. Cole to the stage in place of the absent 21 Savage.
Drake and Savage are currently heading around North America in support of their collaborative album ‘Her Loss’.
At the Montreal show, Savage wasn’t present, but Drake welcomed Cole to the stage by way of apology to his fans.
During his cameo, Cole and Drake played 2014 collaboration ‘No Role Modelz’ before Cole played a short solo set of his own tracks including ‘Wet Dreamz’ and ‘Middle Child’.
He then also covered Savage’s track ‘A Lot’ as a nod to his absent friend.
See footage from the show below.
The ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour began last month at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, where Drake and Savage delivered a mammoth 48-song set that included numerous live debuts and rarities.
The rapper at one point performed as a large hologram of a sperm floated above him. Another visual of a group of sperm cells, meanwhile, appeared to circle him on stage.
You can find the full list of dates below and any remaining tickets for Drake and 21 Savage’s 2023 North American tour here.
JULY 2023
17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
AUGUST 2023
12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
SEPTEMBER 2023
1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena