J. Cole leaves Rwanda Patriots after fulfilling basketball contract

J. Cole has officially left the Rwanda Patriots, citing “family obligations” for his departure from the basketball side.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday (May 26) after it was revealed that the rapper/professional baller had fulfilled his contractual obligation to the African Basketball League team after playing in three games.

J. Cole finished his contract at the team with five points, three assists, and five rebounds.

Advertisement

The American rapper made his debut earlier this month (May 16) against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers. It didn’t take long for the rapper to make an impact, securing his first bucket as a professional player only minutes after checking into the game. He went on to score once more in the second quarter, securing his third point off a technical free throw.

Sending a thank you from Rwanda! #1 album, I appreciate the love, i heard the noise from out here. the off-season means keep pushing yourself, I will do the same. ❤️❤️ — J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 21, 2021

J. Cole made his pro basketball debut with the Rwanda Patriots Basketball club 👏 (via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/so4Lnpw1xN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2021

Cole was a standout basketball player in high school and briefly represented New York’s St John’s University in the sport.

His sporting aspirations were also previously revealed in a personal article he wrote for The Players Tribune.

Earlier this month, Cole released his sixth studio album ‘The Off Season’, which NME described as “technical brilliance that’s not built for the mainstream”.

Advertisement

“If this is his send-off, it’s a bittersweet one: either way, Cole seems to be drawing a line under his older rap style, which was all about showmanship and bombast,” our verdict stated.

“Non-conforming, ‘The Off-Season’ is a little bit off in places and its steadiness can be one-note, but it’s still a strong piece technically. You might not play this album every day, but it would still be a strong record for J. Cole to end on.”