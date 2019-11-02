J. Cole teases new album ‘The Fall Off’ with 2020 release date

It will be the rapper's sixth studio

J. Cole has teased that he will be releasing a new album titled ‘The Fall Off’ some time next year.

Sharing the news during his headline performance at the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas last night (November 1), it will be Cole’ sixth studio album and follows 2018’s ‘KOD’.

Topping a bill that also featured Miguel, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD and 6LACK, Cole brought out Dreamville signees Bas, J.I.D., EarthGang and Cozz, which enabled him to debut songs from his ‘Revenge of the Dreamers III’ compilation live for the first time.

During the show, a parody campaign video popped up on the screen. Featuring the message: “Fuck them taxes,” the video ended by saying, “Make your voice heard. Vote for The Fall Off 2020.”

The crowd were also given posters to wave bearing ‘The Fall Off 2020’ graphics.

See the clip below:

Meanwhile, J. Cole has seemingly announced that he will not be making any more guest appearances on music by other artists following his recent feature on the new Gang Starr track ‘Family and Loyalty’.

The North Carolina rapper contributed vocals to the resurrected New York group’s first new song in 16 years. The track, which came out last month, primarily features posthumous vocals from MC Guru, who died in April 2010.