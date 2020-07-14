GAMING  

J. Cole’s next album has been delayed by coronavirus

But the new record is "coming", according to EarthGang member Olu

By Sam Moore
J. Cole
J. Cole (Picture: Getty)

J. Cole‘s next studio album has been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to EarthGang member Olu.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘KOD’ had been expected to arrive this year, with Cole hinting in November that ‘The Fall Off’ would be released in 2020.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Olu confirmed that the record had been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak but that it is still “coming”.

“It’s in [U.S.] Customs [and Border Protection] right now,” Olu joked about the album’s progress. “Cole album gotta get through Customs ’cause, you know, Corona.”

You can see a clip of Olu talking about that album and a number of other upcoming records on Cole’s Dreamville record label below.

Cole’s only release of 2020 so far has been ‘Snow on tha Bluff’, a track that saw him address police brutality and the recent Black Lives Matter protests, as well as apparently call out Noname.

Last month, Noname appeared to respond to J Cole on the track ‘Song 33’.

The Madlib-produced song seemed to address J. Cole’s suspected criticism of her in ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’, rapping: “Wow look at him go / He really ’bout to write about me while the world is in smokes? / When his people in trees, when George was begging for his mother saying he couldn’t breathe / you thought to write about me?”

Noname then apologised for writing and releasing ‘Song 33’, saying that after “thinking a lot about it” she was “not proud” of how the situation was handled.

