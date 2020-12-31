J. Cole teases three new projects and implies he might retire afterwards

J. Cole has teased three new projects and has implied that he might retire after they’ve all been released.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘KOD’ had been expected to arrive this year, with Cole hinting in November that ‘The Fall Off’ would be released in 2020. However, the North Carolina rapper’s sixth studio album was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday (December 30), Cole shared a rare Instagram post in which he gave fans an update on his forthcoming music plans.

Advertisement

Announcing what appears to be three new projects, it looks like ‘The Fall Off’ will be preceded by two projects called ‘The Off-Season’ and ‘It’s A Boy’.

Originally announced when Cole dropped his ‘Album Of The Year’ freestyle back in 2018, some speculated that ‘The Off-Season’ was a way of describing Cole’s 2018-2019 feature run, but it looks like it’s a complete project if his post is anything to go by.

‘It’s A Boy’ is a newly announced project. The title seems to suggest it might be about or dedicated to the rapper’s first child, but no other information was shared.

Teasing his retirement with the post’s caption, Cole wrote: “I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…”

In October, Cole teased the release of more new music by resurrecting his ‘kiLL edward’ moniker on social media.

Advertisement

The Instagram account for his alter-ego ‘kiLL edward’ — who was the sole credited guest on ‘KOD’ — sparked back into life with a pair of posts on the Stories feature.

“Damn been off for a while but ima make sure we end 2020 something special!” the first post read, before it was followed with the message: “Stay tuned hope y’all ready!”

Meanwhile, Barack Obama has shared his annual list of top songs in 2020 via a new Spotify playlist.

The former POTUS took to social media to champion his favourite songs of the year, listing records by the likes of J. Cole, Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen and Little Simz.