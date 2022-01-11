J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks to headline Bonnaroo festival 2022

Bonnaroo has announced its full line-up for 2022, with J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks set to headline the Tennessee festival this summer.

After being cancelled in 2021 due to weather issues and scrapped the previous year due to the COVID pandemic, Bonnaroo finally returns this year from June 16-19.

Joining the headliners at the Manchester, Tennessee event are Machine Gun Kelly, The War On Drugs, Japanese Breakfast, Chvrches, Slowthai, Roddy Ricch, Bleachers, Arlo Parks, The Chicks, Flume, 100 gecs, 21 Savage, Herbie Hancock, Tierra Whack, The Weather Station, Denzel Curry, Sons Of Kemet, Indigo De Souza, Tinashe and many more.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (January 13) at 12pm CT (6pm GMT) – head here to buy.

Last year’s event was supposed to be headlined by Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion and Tame Impala before Hurricane Irma thwarted plans.

“Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” festival organisers wrote at the time of its cancellation last year.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” they added.

Last August Stevie Nicks pulled all her remaining festival appearances for the year owing to a rise in COVID cases throughout the US.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021,” the Fleetwood Mac singer wrote in a statement.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”