Check out J-hope of BTS’ first campaign for Louis Vuitton

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has released its first campaign featuring J-hope of K-pop boyband BTS.

The French fashion house took to Instagram today (June 15) to share the brand-new campaign featuring J-hope. In it, the BTS member is seen carrying Louis Vuitton’s iconic Keepall bag while striking a number of elegant poses.

“An extension of his shifting form, the iconic Louis Vuitton Keepall is showcased by the House Ambassador, his choreography accentuating the contemporary flair of the perpetually reimagined travel bag,” the fashion house said of the campaign in one of its Instagram posts.

The new campaign is the first to star J-hope since the K-pop idol became an official house ambassador for Louis Vuitton in February 2023. J-hope and his fellow BTS members first partnered with the luxury brand in April 2021 as global ambassadors together. According to Women’s Wear Daily, that partnership has since expired.

J-hope is currently serving out his mandatory military service in South Korea, and is set to be discharged in October 2024. Prior to his enlistment, the singer had shared farewell message to fans, saying: “I love you all. ARMY, I will return safely.”

J-hope is also the latest BTS member to link up with a fashion brand on a campaign or ambassadorship. Earlier this year, Jimin starred in a new campaign for Tiffany & Co., Jungkook appeared in a campaign video for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 collection, while RM was welcomed to the Bottega Veneta family by its creative director Matthieu Blazy.