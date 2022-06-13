J-Hope says BTS were “on the brink of mental exhaustion” before Grammys 2022 performance

J-Hope of BTS recently opened up about the group’s state of mind while preparing for their Grammys 2022 performance in April.

In a new interview with Weverse Magazine, the rapper and main dancer discussed BTS’ “whirlwind” performance of their 2021 hit ‘Butter’ at the Grammys. Both J-Hope and vocalist Jungkook had tested positive for COVID-19 in the week prior to the show, leaving the boyband barely any time to rehearse together.

“After testing positive for COVID-19, it was only going to be possible to have exactly one day before the performance,” said the idol, looking back on the experience. “I think making it to the Grammy Awards stage under those circumstances is what put me in the mindset I had for the performance.”

“The other members were on the brink of mental exhaustion at that point, to be honest,” J-Hope commented, adding that vocalist Jin had also found it challenging to practice after sustaining an injury to his hand.

“I knew there was no way I couldn’t be there,” said the dancer. “I kept telling myself I have to do this no matter what, went over on the plane, rehearsed on location, and somehow got it all together.

“It was a lot of pressure, psychologically speaking, as we were now at the Grammys and doing a performance similar to one we did shortly after we debuted. The idea behind the performance was for us to say, Let’s do this for them again. We can pull that kind of performance off at the Grammys. We’re BTS!”

Later, J-Hope confessed that the had felt “disappointed” in himself following the performance. “I wanted to put on a good show so badly that I couldn’t tolerate even the slightest letdown,” he shared.

In other BTS news, vocalist Jungkook surprised fans earlier today with a heartfelt new song titled ‘My You’ as part of the band’s annual “festa” celebrations to mark their anniversary. The surprise release swiftly follows BTS’ new anthology album ‘Proof’, which arrived on Friday (June 10), along with the music video for new single ‘Yet To Come’.