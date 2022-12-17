J-hope, Duran Duran and more to appear on New Years Rockin’ Eve

BTS‘ J-hope and Duran Duran are two of the artists set to appear on this year’s New Years Rockin’ Eve programme.

On December 31, ABC will usher in 2023 with a host of live performances and more, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy live from New York City’s Times Square.

Elsewhere, there will be pre-recorded performances from Disneyland from the likes of Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy and TXT.

Also pre-recorded in Los Angeles will be more star performances from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Finneas and Dove Cameron.

Find full details of the programme for New Year’s Eve 2022 below.

In the UK, meanwhile, Sam Ryder has announced a special New Year’s Eve show on BBC One and iPlayer, Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve.

The Eurovision 2022 runner-up is set to perform “classic tunes and a number of special duets” on TV on December 31 following London’s first full NYE fireworks display since 2019.

Announcing the event on BBC Radio 2 today (November 22), Ryder told Zoe Ball: “I can’t think of a better way to round off 2022 than singing some of my favourite songs with some very special guests.

Earlier this year, J-hope spoke to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2022 and told us how it feels to be the first South Korean artist to headline a major US festival, what it’s like to have fans supporting his first solo album, and what’s next for BTS.

“I learned a lot as a solo artist,” he said. “I think I will continue to grow through this album. I’d like to show even better music through my solo projects. This experience has given me a positive influence overall.”

The 28-year-old also released his debut solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’, this summer. Boasting the singles ‘MORE’ and ‘Arson’, a five-star review saw the effort lauded by NME‘s Rhian Daly as “thought-provoking and full of fresh new flavour”.