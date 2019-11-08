J Hus returns with triumphant new single ‘Must Be’

"Let a couple man go, show a man tough love."

J Hus has returned with new single ‘Must Be’, marking his first new track since his release from prison earlier this year.

The latest offering from the ‘Common Sense’ rapper arrived in the early hours of this morning (November 8) and sees him experimenting with the Afrobeats sound that featured heavily on his acclaimed debut album.

“Let a couple man go, show a man tough love, Outside the bando, man had a stand off,” he raps on the track.

“The ting had extendo, show him how it bangs off.Gyal in commando, she take the pant off.”

It comes after fans showed their support for the rapper earlier this year, when he posted a concerning message on Snapchat.

The acclaimed rapper, real name Momodou Lamin Jallow, referenced the death of his father and his time in jail in the message on the social media platform.

Updating fans on his second record, he added that “this album is very good as well”, before continuing, “I sincerely apologise to anyone I’ve intentionally and unintentionally hurt or done harm to. Please forgive me. I was probably at a stage where I didn’t know myself. Everyday I look back at my history and feel regret.”

J Hus was released from jail back in April after serving eight months for possession of a knife. Hours after being released, he appeared on stage with Drake during his show at The O2 in London.

He released his debut album ‘Common Sense’ in 2017, which won Album Of The Year at the 2018 NME Awards. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Joe Madden said: “With his attention-grabbing skills and knack for sculpting hooks, J Hus could crack the US with a single feature on some hot rapper’s hit track. But honestly, with our homegrown scene so exciting right now, why not simply stay basking in that local adulation?”