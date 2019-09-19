J Hus says his life has fallen apart since he “stopped doing black magic”

"If I lie then I'm a faker"

J Hus has revealed that he practises black magic in a series of new Snapchat posts.

The rapper, real name Momodou Jallow, has previously referred to himself as “Juju J”, and in the new posts he appears to reveal that he was practicing the black magic art of Juju which is used as part of witchcraft in West Africa.

“I didn’t wanna say this but I have to be honest with you,” he says in the post, which you can see below.

“If I lie then I’m a faker. When I stopped doing black magic is when my life fell apart.”

“Black Mans Magic,” he finished. “Juju J is back, now it’s ‘uju Militer.”

Hus then shared a screenshot of a text conversation on his Snapchat, in which someone tells him that he has “the whole Internet on toast right now” before calling him a “nutter”.

“What u saying I cause chaos,” the rapper responded. “Chaos is melanin. So I caused melanin.”

J Hus was released from jail back in April after serving eight months for possession of a knife. Hours after being released, he appeared on stage with Drake during his show at The O2 in London.

In July, Hus replaced the then-incarcerated A$AP Rocky at London’s Wireless Festival after the rapper had to cancel after being arrested in Sweden.

He was due to play at Wireless 2018, but pulled out after his own arrest.

J Hus released his debut album ‘Common Sense’ in 2017, which won Album Of The Year at the 2018 NME Awards.. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Joe Madden said: “With his attention-grabbing skills and knack for sculpting hooks, J Hus could crack the US with a single feature on some hot rapper’s hit track. But honestly, with our homegrown scene so exciting right now, why not simply stay basking in that local adulation?”