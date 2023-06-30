J Hus announces third album ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’ and first UK tour in six years

J Hus has announced details of his third album ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’, alongside news of a UK tour.

The Stratford rapper’s next record – the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed ‘Big Conspiracy‘ – will arrive on July 14, and feature the likes of Burna Boy, Popcaan, Jorja Smith, and Naira Marley. J Hus and Burna Boy previously previewed their new track ‘Masculine’ at Burna’s history-making stadium concert in London earlier this month, while ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’ also features the viral Drake-assisted Afro-swing track, ‘Who Told You’.

In his 2019 residency at London’s The O2, the Canadian juggernaut brought out J Hus after he had spent eight months in jail for carrying a knife.

Advertisement

Check out the tracklisting below and pre-order the album here.

‘Beautiful and Brutal Yard’ tracklist

‘Intro (THE GOAT)’ ‘Massacre’ ‘Who Told You’ ft. Drake ‘Militerian’ ft. Naira Marley ‘Palm Tree’ ‘Nice Body’ ft. Jorja Smith ‘Masculine’ ft. Burna Boy ‘Come Look’ ‘Cream’ ft. CB ‘Comeback’ ft. Villz ‘Alien Girl’ ‘Fresh Water/Safa Kara’ ‘My Baby’ ‘Problem Fixer’ ‘Killy’ ft. Popcaan ‘It’s Crazy’ ‘Bim Bim’ ‘Come Gully Bun (Gambian President)’ ft. Boss Belly ‘Playing Chess’

The news also comes with new tour dates, at which J Hus promises special guests. Kicking off on October 28 at Dublin’s 3Arena, the ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’ arena tour will end with two nights in his hometown of London at The O2.

Advertisement

Tickets are on general sale from 10am on July 6 and will be available here. Check out the tour dates below.

J Hus ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’ tour dates

OCTOBER

28 – Dublin, 3Arena

30 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

NOVEMBER

1 – Manchester, AO Arena

2 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

5 – London, The O2

6 – London, The O2

The news comes after J Hus previously revealed that he wanted to release a new 26-track album in 2021, before previewing two songs in an Instagram Live broadcast. Later that summer, despite there being no album, he teased the record by tweeting that he “can’t lie, deep down, I know the UK scene needs Hus back.”

Last month, the 28-year-old made his musical comeback with the Top 10 charting single ‘It’s Crazy’, before releasing the Drake-assisted ‘Who Told You’.