J Mascis announces UK and European tour for 2024

J Mascis has announced a UK and European tour for spring 2024.

The seven-date run will take place in April and will begin in Antwerp on April 2 before moving on to Amsterdam and Berlin. Mascis will then play shows in the UK, taking in London, Manchester and Glasgow before heading to Ireland to round out the tour in Dublin.

The Dinosaur Jr. frontman and soloist had first teased the solo gigs when he announced his solo album ‘What Do We Do Now’, which was released today (February 2) via Sub Pop.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now – you can buy yours here and see the full list of dates below.

J Mascis’ 2024 tour dates are:

APRIL

2 – Antwerp, Belgium, Trix

3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso

5 – Berlin, Germany, Kulturzentrum Peter Edel

7 – London, UIK, EartH

8 – Manchester, UK, Gorilla

10 – Glasgow, UK, Garage

12 – Dublin Ireland

Mascis began working on ‘What Do We Do Now’ during the COVID pandemic. He started creating a series of songs on acoustic guitar at his own Bisquiteen Studio in Amherst, Massachusetts, US and the resulting material had a “different dynamic” to the music of Dinosaur Jr.

Mascis explained: “When I’m writing for the band, I’m always trying to think of doing things Lou [Barlow, bass/vocals] and Murph [drums] would fit into.

“For myself, I’m thinking more about what I can do with just an acoustic guitar, even for the leads. Of course, this time, I added full drums and electric leads, although the rhythm parts are still all acoustic.”

Ken Mauri of The B-52s played piano on several tracks for ‘What Do We Do Now’.

“Ken is great, and he plays all the keys,” Mascis said. “I tried playing some keyboards on the first Fog album, but I’m really only comfortable playing the white notes, so it’s kind of limiting.

“Nowadays, I could just turn the pitch on a mini Mellotron to play different sounds, but black keys just seem hard. For whatever reason, I just like banging on the white ones. Seems like it’s harder to figure out how to stretch your fingers around the other ones.”

Dinosaur Jr will make a UK-exclusive appearance at Bearded Theory 2024 next May.