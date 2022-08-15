J-pop group JO1 pull out of KCON LA due to COVID-19

The Japanese pop group JO1 have pulled out of this weekend’s KCON LA due to COVID-19.

Five of the J-pop group’s 11 members have tested positive for the coronavirus, the group’s agency Lapone Entertainment revealed in a statement on its website on August 15. As a result JO1 will not appear at KCON LA, the K-pop festival and convention marking its 10th anniversary in Los Angeles this weekend.

The first member of JO1 to test positive for COVID-19 was Sato Keigo, who reported symptoms last Friday. After he tested positive, Lapone Entertainment said, the rest of the group conducted tests, revealing that four more had also contracted the virus: Takumi Kawanishi, Sukai Kinjo, Issei Mamehara and Junki Kono.

KCON has also shared the news of JO1’s withdrawal from the KCON LA line-up, issuing a statement that said: “After the discussion of the matter with the artist’s agency, we decided not to make their attendance considering the health of our fans, artists and staffs [sic] as the top priority.”

Refunds will not be offered due to this change in the line-up, KCON said. See the statement below:

KCON 2022 LA CHANGES IN THE LINEUP pic.twitter.com/yEhG2KUpGm — KCON official (@KCON_official) August 15, 2022

JO1 were formed from the 11 highest-ranking trainees from the first season of the Japanese edition of reality TV talent competition Produce 101. They were scheduled to appear on the Sunday (August 21) of KCON LA alongside K-pop acts LOONA, NCT DREAM, NMIXX, P1Harmony, STAYC, The Boyz, TO1 and WJSN.

JO1 dropping out takes the total number of acts at KCON LA to 16, which includes Saturday performers ATEEZ, CRAVITY, ENHYPEN, ITZY, Kep1er, Lightsum and Stray Kids. Also performing at KCON are JO1’s counterparts INI, the J-pop group formed from the top-ranking trainees of Produce 101 Japan season 2.

KCON LA takes place August 19 to 21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. Tickets to the concerts can still be found on Ticketmaster and tickets to the convention can be purchased via KCON LA’s official website.