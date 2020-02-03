A$AP Mob’s J. Scott has reportedly died

A$AP Mob member J. Scott has reportedly died.
The DJ and music manager, who was also known as A$AP Snacks, was part of the A$AP Rocky-featuring New York collective. He regularly performed with both Rocky and A$AP Mob, while he also made up one half of the DJ duo Cozy Boys alongside A$AP Lou.
Scott, who grew up in Atlanta, was also an A&R for A$AP Worldwide, while he managed a number of artists, such as Kilo Kish, during his career.
Information on Scott’s passing is still scarce, with a cause of death yet to be confirmed.
Rocky was among the artists to pay tribute to Scott overnight, with the Harlem rapper saying on Instagram that he was “lost for words”.
RIP @JscottandShit IM GONE MISS U J SCIGADY ,WE LOVE U A$AP 4EVER. N SHOUT OUT TO THIS FLIGHT ATTENDANT FOR BEING MY RESPONSIBLE BAR TENDER FOR THE EVENING, KEEP EM COMIN !!
The likes of Cozy Boys, A$AP Ferg and The Internet also paid tribute to Scott as news of his passing spread on social media last night. You can see a selection of the tributes to Scott below.
J. Scott. love you . rest easy man
SMH THIS SHIT CAN’T BE LIFE 💔
I really fucked with my nigga J Scott man a real friend and true creative. Saw eye to eye with my nigga about everything. What the fuck. This shit has to stop. RIP to my boy.
Fuck man.
RIP my man J Scott.
This shit ain’t right.
Fuck this I’m leaving the game this is too weird now.
RIP J SCOTT
Such an amazing talent, ear, and friend since I was 19. I cannot believe I am writing this, we were on stage together a week ago.
this is a photo of Justin and Lou playing the first DOTS show we ever had. Thank you for everything bro. pic.twitter.com/GF2gKorH5a
