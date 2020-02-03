News Music News

A$AP Mob’s J. Scott has reportedly died

Tributes to the DJ and music manager have been pouring in from across the hip-hop world

Sam Moore
J. Scott
J. Scott (Picture: Getty)

A$AP Mob member J. Scott has reportedly died.

The DJ and music manager, who was also known as A$AP Snacks, was part of the A$AP Rocky-featuring New York collective. He regularly performed with both Rocky and A$AP Mob, while he also made up one half of the DJ duo Cozy Boys alongside A$AP Lou.

Scott, who grew up in Atlanta, was also an A&R for A$AP Worldwide, while he managed a number of artists, such as Kilo Kish, during his career.

Information on Scott’s passing is still scarce, with a cause of death yet to be confirmed.

Rocky was among the artists to pay tribute to Scott overnight, with the Harlem rapper saying on Instagram that he was “lost for words”.

The likes of Cozy Boys, A$AP Ferg and The Internet also paid tribute to Scott as news of his passing spread on social media last night. You can see a selection of the tributes to Scott below.

View this post on Instagram

✨FOREVER COZY ✨

A post shared by Cozy Boys (@thecozyboys) on

View this post on Instagram

REST UP KING @jscottandshit

A post shared by 2:12 (@asap12vy) on

