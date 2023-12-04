Ja Rule announces Spring 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Ja Rule has announced details of UK and Ireland for 2024. Check out dates and ticket information below.

The last headline show the seminal ’00s star had in the UK was 10 years ago when he, Fat Joe and Twista performed at the Indigo At The O2 in 2014. Recently, Rule has been touring the US alongside Ludacris, T.I. and his former labelmate and good friend Ashanti.

Now, March 2024 will see the New York rapper embark on a 10-stop UK and Ireland tour alongside fellow ’00s pop-R&B stars Mya, Keri Hilson and Lloyd. The tour will kick off in Cardiff on March 1 and will hit London, Nottingham, Leeds and more before concluding in Glasgow, Scotland on March 17. You can check the full list of tour dates below.

There will be a pre-sale from Wednesday December 6 at 9am before the general sale takes place on Friday December 8 from 9am. Tickets will be available from here.

The dates for Ja Rule’s Spring 2024 UK and Ireland tour are:

MARCH

1 – Cardiff – Utilita Arena Cardiff

2 – London – OVO Arena Wembley

3 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena

5 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

6 – Leeds – first direct Arena

9 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

10 – Newcastle Upon Tyne – Utilita Arena

13 – Dublin – 3Arena

14 – Belfast – SSE Arena Belfast

17 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

The tour will coincide with the 20th anniversary of Rule’s 2004 sixth studio album ‘R.U.L.E.’. The record entered the UK Top 40 upon its release and is certified silver by the BPI. The album also contained his hometown anthem ‘New York’, which featured Fat Joe and Jadakiss.

In March this year, hip-hop pioneer Melle Mel said that he wished Rule’s ‘New York’ “was a pure New York record” and alluded that he released the track to copy 50 Cent – a rapper he has feuded with for decades. The ‘Always On Time’ rapper replied, telling TMZ: “Me copying 50 is the funniest shit ever because 50 copied me. I was his blueprint.”

The rapper hasn’t released an album in over ten years, releasing ‘PIL 2’ in 2012. The last time he dropped a single was in 2021 when he put out ‘Blow‘ with Somong.

Rule rose to fame in the late ’90s as the lead artist on Irv Gotti’s record label, Murder Inc. He popularised a sub-genre of hip-hop that blended R&B with his hardcore gangster rap style. In 2017, the 47-year-old co-founded the Fyre Festival that, infamously, did not happen and caused chaos in Great Exuma.