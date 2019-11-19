Ja Rule cleared of wrongdoing in major Fyre Fest lawsuit

"This ruling is nothing short of a total vindication."

Ja Rule has been cleared of wrongdoing in a major lawsuit that arose from the ill-fated Fyre Fest.

The notorious 2017 event saw the rapper teaming up with entrepreneur Billy McFarland to create a luxurious festival in the Bahamas where tickets ranged from between $4,000 to $12,000.

But it soon descended into chaos when major acts such as Blink-182 cancelled their appearances after it emerged that the event was far from ready – with guests sleeping in disaster zone tents and dining out on minuscule cheese sandwiches.

The rapper, real name Jeffrey Atkins, has now been fully cleared of wrongdoing as part of an $100 million class action lawsuit filed by Fyre Festival attendees.

He was initially cleared back in July, but lawyers representing Billy McFarland argued that he was implicit in the event and knew it was destined to fail.

A subsequent appeal from MacFarland’s lawyers has been denied by Judge Kevin Castel, after it was determined that the rapper was not made aware of the issues that led to the festival’s ill fated end.

“In July, the Court dismissed all Fyre Festival claims against Mr. Atkins,” said Rule’s lawyer, Ryan Hayden Smith.

“After this loss, plaintiffs’ law firm Geragos & Geragos appealed that decision. Today, the Court denied their appeal. This ruling is nothing short of a total vindication of Mr. Atkins.”

Last year, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison.

He was incarcerated on multiple counts of fraud, including for the failed festival in the Bahamas. It was later reported that he is working on his memoirs.