Ja Rule denied entry to UK ahead of tour

Ja Rule has been denied entry to the UK due to his criminal record.

The American rapper announced the news on his X/Twitter account last night (February 27), confirming that he has been forced to cancel his upcoming shows in the country after finding out he is not allowed to enter the UK.

He was set to arrive in the country for several upcoming headline tour dates, held as part of his ongoing ‘Sunrise’ tour. The first show was set to take place later this week in Cardiff.

Advertisement

“I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows,” he wrote.

“This is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85 per cent sold and now I can’t come…,” he added.

I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come… 🤬💔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 27, 2024

The 47-year-old musician – whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins – was turned away because of his previous criminal charges. Explaining the reasoning on X, he told fans: “The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records… In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison.”

The incidents that denied him entry took place over a decade ago when he faced gun and tax evasion charges. He was released from prison in May 2013, following serving two years.

The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records. In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison. This… 🤬 — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 27, 2024

Advertisement

The UK leg of the world tour was originally set to kick off in Cardiff on Friday (March 1), and continue through the month with further shows lined up in cities including London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Shows in Dublin and Belfast were scheduled too, before he was set to wrap up the tour in Glasgow. Support acts for the dates were Mya and Keri Hilson.

In a separate post, Ja Rule confirmed that refunds will be offered to ticket holders, and then went on to promise that he would plan something to make it up to disappointed UK fans.

My team made it CLEAR to the promoter that I have a criminal record and can’t get in the country…The PROMOTER swore this wouldn’t be an issue The PROMOTER started selling tickets y’all love to blame the artist lol… GET YOUR REFUNDS!!! 🌅🧡 — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 28, 2024

Gonna do something special for my UK fans since I’ll NEVER be able to come across the pond stay tuned… — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 28, 2024

In other Ja Rule news, earlier this month the ‘Always On Time’ rapper reflected on his decade-long hiatus from recording music and teased a new album. “Damn sitting here listening to my new album 12 song in it’s making me a lil sad I should’ve never stopped making music I’m SORRY,” he wrote.

His last release ‘Pain Is Love 2’ was released during his incarceration, and was delayed several times before its release. It served as the sequel to his 2001 album ‘Pain Is Love’ and sold 3,200 copies in its first week.

Elsewhere, Ja Rule recently shared his thoughts on André 3000 not wanting to rap anymore, and called for older stars to continue to create “classic” songs.