Ja Rule reflects on decade long hiatus and teases new music

Ja Rule has reflected on his decade-long hiatus from recording music and has teased a forthcoming new album.

The ‘Always On Time’ rapper took to his official X/Twitter account on January 25 to share his regrets on taking such a long break from creating music. He revealed that his long hiatus from music made him “a lil sad”, and spoke about his forthcoming album ‘Can We Watch The Sunrise Together?’.

“Damn sitting here listening to my new album 12 song in it’s making me a lil sad I should’ve never stopped making music I’m SORRY… #CWWTST,” read his tweet.

Fans took the comments section to reply to his sudden realisation. “It’s about time you realized what all of us been knowing,” replied one user while another said: “Us real fans been tellin u ja I cannot wait I had all ur CDs back in the day as a preteen even the murder inc albums much love always.”

His upcoming album ‘Can We Watch The Sunrise Together?’ comes 12 years after the 2012 album, ‘Pain is Love 2’, and will honour the 25th anniversary of the 47-year-old’s debut single ‘Holla Holla’ and first-ever album ‘Venni Vetti Vecci’.

His last release ‘Pain Is Love 2’ was released during Ja Rule’s incarceration on charges of gun possession and tax evasion and was delayed several times prior to its release. ‘Pain Is Love 2’ served as the sequel to his 2001 album ‘Pain Is Love’ and debuted at number 197 on the US Billboard 200 Chart, with 3,200 copies sold in its first week.

In other news, Ja Rule recently shared his thoughts on André 3000 not wanting to rap anymore, and called for older stars to continue to create “classic” songs.

Recently, the New Yorker stopped by The Tamron Hall Show where he was asked what his thoughts were on 3000 saying he no longer is “inspired enough” to rap. Rule replied, telling Hall he was “heartbroken” by the OutKast member’s decision.

“We all love 3G,” he began. “For me, I think that hip-hop is moving into that stage like how rock ‘n’ roll did – it grew up.”

He continued: “Hip-hop is growing up and I think it’s time for artists in my age bracket to continue making music so we have those classic hip-hop stations and those classic hip-hop songs.”

Elsewhere, Rule’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour – dubbed ‘The Sunrise Tour’ – will kick off on March 1 at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena Cardiff. He and fellow ’00s R&B juggernauts Keri Hilson, Lloyd and Mya will hit Birmingham, London, Liverpool and more before ending in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Those who want to buy tickets for ‘The Sunrise Tour’ can find them here. The tour also coincides with the 20th anniversary of Rule’s 2004 sixth studio album ‘R.U.L.E.’.