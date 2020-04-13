Ja Rule has revealed that he wants to battle longtime rival 50 Cent on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s VERZUZ series.

VERZUZ is the new go-to form of entertainment that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Advertisement

Kicking off last month (March 25) after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, matchups so far have included T-Pain vs Lil Jon, Scott Storch vs Mannie Fresh, and RZA vs DJ Premier.

Earlier today (April 13), Ja Rule threw his hat in the ring, challenging 50 Cent to go head to head for the culture.

Fat Joe made the announcement of Ja Rule wanting to battle 50 Cent while he was on Instagram Live with Swizz Beatz.

After Joe put Ja on speakerphone, the Murder Inc. rapper promised to “behave,” which Swizz said sounded like a “devilish ‘behave’.” He also claimed the bout would break the internet and they might not “be able to put it back [together] for a week or two.”

Swizz asked Ja to send him his list of 20 songs he would want to play in the battle with 50, adding “we just want to make sure the intentions are where they need to be.”

Advertisement

50 Cent has yet to respond, but you can check out Ja Rule agreeing to the battle in All Urban Central‘s video below:

50 Cent and Ja Rule have been embroiled in a well-publicised feud for over 20 years.

50 claims that the beef began in 1999 after Ja spotted him hanging out with a man who allegedly robbed him of his jewellery. A physical altercation later ensued at New York’s The Hit Factory recording studio which resulted in 50 being stabbed.

The pair would go on to throw lyrical shots at one another over the years, including on the songs ‘Back Down’, ‘Loose Change’, ‘I Smell Pussy’ and ‘Clap Back’.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent‘s drama series Black Mafia Family has officially been given the green light by US network Starz.

The show is based on the real-life story of Detroit brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory’s rise to become one of America’s most influential crime families, and their subsequent intersection with the world of hip-hop.