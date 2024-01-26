Jack Antonoff calls Kanye West a “little cry baby bitch” as ‘Vultures’ now drops same day as Bleachers’ album

Jack Antonoff has branded Kanye West a “little cry baby bitch” after learning that the rapper’s new album will drop on the same day as his.

West recently dropped the trailer for his forthcoming album ‘Vultures’, revealing it will be released in three volumes. The first volume is set to arrive February 9.

‘Vultures’ was supposed to drop in October 2023, but its release date has been delayed multiple times.

Unfortunately for Bleachers frontman and producer Jack Antonoff, ‘Vultures’ now lands on the same day as Bleachers’ upcoming self-titled album – whose release date was announced last November.

Antonoff shared his reaction to the news by writing on X/Twitter: “kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby bitch”.

West has been courting controversy since the rollout of ‘Vultures’ thanks to his series of anti-Semitic actions. The album allegedly contains anti-Semitic lyrics such as “How I’m anti-Semitic, I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

West issued an apology in December 2023; a month later, he shared the album’s cover art –per these images – whose typography that has similarities to the font used by black metal band Burzum, whose frontman Varg Vikernes is a convicted murderer and has been known to hold neo-Nazi and far right views.

In other news, Jack Antonoff has shared details of the soundtrack for Apple TV+ show The New Look. The album is set to feature covers from Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave and Perfume Genius.