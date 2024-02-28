Jack Antonoff hits out at Kanye West: “He just needs his diaper changed”

Jack Antonoff has criticised Kanye West, saying he “just needs his diaper changed so badly”.

The Bleachers frontman’s harsh words for Ye came in a new interview, in which he explained why he so fiercely comes to the defense of frequent collaborator Taylor Swift.

After Damon Albarn suggested in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that Swift doesn’t write her own songs, Antonoff called him “a herb”.

“I’m a little bitch sometimes,” he told the same outlet. “But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.” He added that questioning her songwriting abilities “is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there.”

Antonoff then turned his attention to West, who famously invaded the stage during the 2009 MTV VMAs after Swift won an award, insisting that Beyonce should have won the prize. He said that Ye “just needs his diaper changed so badly.”

“It’s been a long time since I would’ve taken Kanye’s call,” he said. “I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock. It’s just a remarkable waste of space.”

It’s not the first time Antonoff has hit out at West, calling him a “little cry baby bitch” after learning that the rapper’s new album will drop on the same day as his.

Elsewhere in the interview, Antonoff talked about producing ‘Lasso’, Lana Del Rey’s forthcoming country album. “We’ve been cooking,” he said. “It’s fucking brilliant.”

Antonoff is gearing up to release Bleachers’ upcoming self-titled album, which is scheduled for March 8 via Dirty Hit. So far, they’ve shared the singles ‘Modern Girl‘, ‘Alma Mater‘, ‘Tiny Moves‘ and ‘Me Before You’.

Bleachers will also be touring the UK next month – check out dates below and get tickets here:

MARCH 2024

19 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

20 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

23 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

27 – Kingston, Pryzm