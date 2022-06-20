Jack Antonoff hosts ’80s SuperJam at Bonnaroo with Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast and more

At this year’s Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee, Jack Antonoff hosted a SuperJam, playing a guest-filled set of songs released in his birth year of 1984.

During the set, the Bleachers man was joined by a host of guest vocalists including Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES‘ Lauren Mayberry, Claud, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Kicking off with a cover of Van Halen‘s ‘Jump’ with Claud, Mayberry covered a pair of Madonna songs with Antonoff before covers from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Prince, The Smiths and more were rolled out.

See the full setlist and footage below.

Oh man, oh man, oh man. If you're at Bonnaroo and you missed Jack Antonoff's 1984 Superjam, I feel sorry for you. It was like a bunch of indie stars decided to have an 80s karaoke night and it was AWESOME. More photos from today at Bonnaroo: https://t.co/uhYsoYhnhV pic.twitter.com/ueJr4561Fw — Brianna Paciorka (@bpaciorka) June 19, 2022

Rick sat in on @jackantonoff’s 1984 Superjam @bonnaroo yesterday. It appears he sang lead on A-Ha’s “Take on Me” as well. (📸: @Donthebully’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UFnh0tE1vU — Honk Nation (@honknationradio) June 19, 2022

What a dream 2022 is turning out to be— @carlyraejepsen 💙💛💚dropping in on @jackantonoff’s @Bonnaroo Superjam 🌈 — after seeing her glorious set in May at @TecateEmblema! 🥰 #TooMuch pic.twitter.com/opBnbhZ5Q2 — Michael 🌻 (@mikeldennis) June 19, 2022

Reflecting on the show in an Instagram post, Antonoff wrote: “thank you to everyone who made these sets happen.

“i’ve really come up through this festival. played it with three different bands at this point. early tent slots … later in the day … then later …. cut to this weekend … a culmination of a hell of a lot through the years that made this possible. means the world to me.

“nobody does it like bonnaroo. weekends like these are rare if ever. thanks to every musician crew member and audience member who made these two sets just goddamn legendary for us.”

Jack Antonoff and co. played:

‘Jump’ (Van Halen cover) – with Claud

‘Like a Virgin’ (Madonna cover) – with Lauren Mayberry (CHVRCHES)

‘Material Girl’ (Madonna cover) – with Lauren Mayberry (CHVRCHES)

‘It’s My Life’ (Talk Talk cover) – with Rick Mitarotonda (Goose)

‘Take on Me’ (a-ha cover) – with Rick Mitarotonda (Goose)

‘Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)’ (Phil Collins cover) – with Joy Oladokun

‘I’m Goin’ Down’ (Bruce Springsteen cover) – with Britt Daniel (Spoon)

‘The Killing Moon’ (Echo and the Bunnymen cover) – with Britt Daniel (Spoon)

‘What Difference Does It Make?’ (The Smiths cover) – with Nicole Atkins

‘When Doves Cry’ (Prince cover) – with Blu DeTiger

‘Time After Time’ (Cyndi Lauper cover) – with Carly Rae Jepsen

‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ (Tina Turner cover) – with Carly Rae Jepsen

‘You Spin Me Round’ (Like a Record)

’99 Luftballoons’ (Nena cover) – with Japanese Breakfast

‘Islands in the Stream’ (Bee Gees cover) – with Japanese Breakfast