Jack Antonoff responds to artists leaving Scooter Braun’s roster

Jack Antonoff has responded to the news that a host of artists have left the roster of notorious music manager Scooter Braun.

This month, it was reported that Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have parted ways with the manager. Other clients of his include Justin Bieber, David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas and Ava Max.

Antonoff works closely with Taylor Swift, who publicly criticised Braun when he apparently denying Taylor Swift her masters’ recordings, leading to her ongoing re-recording series.

Now, he has responded to the spate of artists leaving Braun’s management company. Taking to Instagram, Antonoff shared the ‘Sims baby on fire’ meme, and wrote: “Not now, sweetie, mommy is trying to figure out why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel just fired Scooter Braun as their manager.”

Jack Antonoff shares meme about Scooter Braun controversy on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/zBTcnzvFgr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

Last year it was reported that Braun had regrets about how he handled the sale of Taylor Swift‘s master recordings.

The feud between the two began in 2019 when he bought her former record label Big Machine for $300 million (£227million) through his investment group Ithaca Holdings.

The story then hit headlines again in late 2020 after Swift confirmed that the ownership of her back catalogue has changed hands again for the second time within two years. She also shared a statement in which she said that the master recordings “were not for sale to me” and confirmed that she believed the deal “stripped me of my life’s work”.

In other Jack Antonoff news, the singer will release a new live album with his band Bleachers this year as the first release on their new label home of Dirty Hit.

The singer and producer has also announced a new venture with the label’s founder and The 1975 manager, Jamie Oborne. Antonoff will team up with the manager and music mogul for a new joint venture, and the former has also signed a global agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.