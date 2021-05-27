Jack Antonoff has discussed how he technically broke the law while filming the video for ‘Chinatown’, his collaboration with Bruce Springsteen.

Antonoff’s band Bleachers teamed up with The Boss for the 2020 collab, which came accompanied by a music video showing the pair hitting the road in a classic convertible.

However, Antonoff has now revealed that the scenes of the pair on the open road weren’t technically filmed within in the law. Instead, as he revealed on NBC’s The Tonight Show, his license had technically expired at the time.

Advertisement

“I broke the law”, the singer proudly admitted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Antonoff opened up on working with Taylor Swift throughout the pandemic. He produced ‘Folklore’, her 2020 record which received album of the year at the Grammys.

“No one had an easy time with anything,” he said. “I know how tough it was and how much we had to go through to get those records done to make them.” Winning the Grammy, Antonoff added, “meant a lot”.

Earlier this month, Bleachers released a video to accompany new single ‘Stop Making This Hurt’, the first single from the band’s upcoming third album, ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’.

Advertisement

“‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people,” Jack Antonoff explained in a new press release. “It’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years.”

Bleachers have also announced a 33-date US tour, kicking off on September 11 at Antonoff’s ‘Shadow of the City’ festival in New Jersey – see the tour dates and buy tickets for those shows here.